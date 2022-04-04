Protesters vow to fight for justice for DUT student whose body was found at a Durban beach

DURBAN - FORMER Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says they remain resolute in their pursuit of justice following the death of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Siphesihle Duma. This follows a failed protest that was meant to take place yesterday, organised by Khanyile, under the Operation Dudula movement’s banner. The protesters were scheduled to march from King Dinuzulu Park in Durban to a nightclub on South Beach, to demand answers from the club’s owners.

This comes after the body of 23-year-old Duma, a third year Dramatic Arts student from DUT, was found floating in the sea at South Beach on March 24. She had been reported missing the day before when she failed to return to her student residence after an outing with an unknown male. According to her family she was last seen arguing with a man, who is believed to be a foreign national, at the club. According to Khanyile, permission was granted for the march to be held, however it was withdrawn due to fears of public violence, and they were forced to tell the people who had convened to leave.

Khanyile said their reason for involving the Dudula movement was attributed to the need to fight crime. “Dudula is the only organisation that speaks against crimes that are committed by foreign nationals,” said Khanyile. He said they planned to have a meeting with the police tomorrow to get answers and permission to hold the protest. Zandile Dabula, the national secretary-general of the Dudula movement, said: “The nightclub where Siphesihle was last seen alive owes us answers. “It is still fully functional and no arrests have been made. The alleged perpetrator is still a regular at the club.”

She said various attempts had been made to get the nightclub to publicly release the CCTV footage. She denied claims that the movement was using Duma’s death as an opportunity to push its agenda. “The mandate of Operation Dudula is to fight against foreign nationals who are without proper documents. “They definitely know this guy, and that he does not possess the necessary permits to be in the country. So we are here to assist wherever there is an issue that is caused by foreign nationals,” said Dabula.

