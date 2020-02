Protesting mob closes off Ladysmith water supply









Picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Thousands of Ladysmith residents were without water on Monday after a mob forced staff from the uThukela District Municipality to close off the water supply on Sunday night. uThukela is responsible for water supply in areas including Ezakheni, Old Ladysmith, Steadville, Tsakane, St Chad’s and Danskraal. The mob is believed to be linked to a protest which shut down Ladysmith on Monday. The town came to a standstill as taxis were also not operating. The protest is believed to have been organised by the Ubumbano Lokuthula organisation and is about service-delivery issues. It is the second protest in as many months.

Last month more than 2000 protesters marched to the town hall calling for the Mayor Vincent Madlala to step down.

District Municipality spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza said: “uThukela received a note from the operations team at the Ezakheni Water Treatment Works. A group of people from the Mbhizeni area approached the plant operators at Ezakheni and asked them to shut the plant down. The operators obliged as they feared that the mob might become unruly and vandalise the plant.

“Whatever their grievances are, it is unconstitutional to deny innocent people their basic human right to have access to water.”

In its memorandum, the group highlighted the cleanliness of the town, saying it was dirty despite people being employed to clean it. The group also alleged there were ghost employees employed by the council.

They accused the mayor of failing to account for millions of rand donated to develop the Thembalihle area in Steadville.

Chairperson of the Klipriver taxi owner association Bhekuyise Masondo said taxis also halted operations as the issues that the group had complained about also affected the industry.

IFP MPL and spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs Otto Kunene said the party was concerned about the situation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were monitoring the situation.

#sapsKZN #SAPS deployed in Murchison Street in Ladysmith. Road affected by taxi drivers who are marching to the local Alfred Duma Municipality. #ProtestAction #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/j3jXrEIIbC — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 3, 2020

