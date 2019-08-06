Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FOUR police officers who marched against unfair promotions in the SAPS have been dismissed and are preparing for a fight to get their jobs back. They described the process that led to their dismissals as “unfair”, saying they were not allowed to properly present their case.

In April, a group of police officers marched to the city hall under the newly formed South African Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu).

Members were to hand over a memorandum to SAPS management, however, no one received it. The officers then marched to the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal headquarters, in Bram Fischer Road, and waited to be addressed by former provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The officers were then arrested.

Speaking to The Mercury, one of the dismissed officers said he was hauled into a disciplinary hearing and dismissed without his case being heard.

“After the march, I was suspended. I was told that an email had been sent ordering my dismissal. I had to submit a presentation on why I should not be dismissed, but their minds were made up,” he said.

The officer said they were threatened by officials while they were being questioned. “They told us it will be another Marikana. We were told they will send us far away and no one will find us.”

Another officer, who spoke to The Mercury on the basis of anonymity, said: “I am married with children and the bank is calling to ask for payments. We are facing being blacklisted because we cannot pay our debts. I have no medical aid.” The officers said they had written letters to SAPS management and had not received a reply.

They are calling for Mkhwanazi to be investigated for his role in their arrests and dismissals.

Mkhwanazi has since been removed as KZN police boss and been appointed as divisional commissioner of the Operational Response Services. At the time of the march, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the officers would face disciplinary action. They were charged in terms of the Gatherings Act, the Road Traffic Act, SAPS disciplinary regulations and municipal by-laws.

Chairperson of Sapawu in KZN Sithembiso Buthelezi said they supported the move by their members to take legal steps to get back their jobs.

“The issue of unfair promotions affects all of us and if no one will stand up to management, then we will,” he said.

Buthelezi said staff morale was already at an all-time low. “Members in the so-called specialised units get larger scarce skills allowances and get paid for overtime, what about the morale of the members that are the first responders?”

The Mercury