A large truck that was torched in a violent protest at the Mooi River toll plaza. The Department of Transport has warned those involved in the torching and looting of trucks. Picture: SNB Freight.

DURBAN - The Department of Transport has warned those involved in the torching and looting of trucks they will face the full might of the law, as the country prepares for the Easter long weekend. This weekend marks a year since the start of a series of protests that saw at least 35 trucks set alight on the N3.

Since then, several trucks have been set alight, and highways including the N3 have been blocked by unemployed truck drivers protesting against the employment of foreigners.

The cases against the 56 people arrested for riots at the Mooi River Toll Plaza last Easter are still in court.

Last month, seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Mooi River and Estcourt.

The department yesterday called for calm on the roads this busy weekend, warning the roads would be manned around the clock. It said there would be traffic checkpoints along the N3 with specific focus on the Mooi Toll Plaza and other hot spots.

Department spokesperson Mluleki Mtungwa said a number of safety measures had been put in place as many holidaymakers and truck drivers would begin their travel this afternoon.

Mtungwa said after incidents last Easter, law-enforcement agencies were well prepared. “We are pulling out all the stops to ensure that everyone, especially truck drivers and their cargo, are safe on the N3. MEC Mxolisi Kaunda met with all those involved in the safety operations last week and there is ongoing engagement with truck drivers and their owners,” he said.

Mtungwa said the teams - of the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS members - had developed an integrated holiday plan.

While there were still tensions over the employment of foreigners, Mtungwa said the ongoing engagement with truck owners and drivers had brought them closer to finding a lasting solution.

The National Truck Drivers Federation said they were confident it would be an incident-free weekend.

Chairperson Siphesihle Muthwa said they were in talks with the Department of Transport and had been included in safety operations.

“We also have a truck drivers’ WhatsApp group where we alert each other of any dangers,” Muthwa said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said operations were under way to prevent criminal activities on the N3. She said specialised units and other visible policing members would be deployed in all areas.

The chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business, Melanie Veness, said bringing the N3 to a standstill and looting and burning trucks added pressure to the unstable economy.

“We can’t afford any delays and losses. It’s also terrifying for the truck drivers, and this kind of threat needs to be managed properly.”

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal said they were expecting traffic to increase from today, with the high volumes continuing tomorrow.

N3TC commercial manager Con Roux said between 2500 and 3500 vehicles an hour were expected to be on the N3 toll route at peak times.

THE MERCURY