Durban - MORE THAN 100 suspects have been arrested for a range of crimes including unlawful possession of firearms, hijackings, stock theft and robberies in KwaZulu-Natal in the past three months. KwaZulu-Natal police said a total of 189 suspects were arrested in several operations conducted by different units across the province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 140 suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, while 146 firearms and a total of 1219 rounds of ammunition were seized during operations conducted across the province from July 1 to 31.

Naicker said the operations were focused in areas where inter-group conflict, stock theft and taxi violence were prevalent.

The firearms included 129 pistols, five shotguns, nine rifles and three home-made firearms.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended cluster commanders for the arrests and seizures.

“I have noted the steady rate at which firearms are being seized in this province and I am encouraged as this will eventually contribute to improving the crime situation,” he said.

Police also made a breakthrough in cross-border crimes including hijackings and stock theft.

In Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, operations from June 1 to 4 August resulted in 20 suspected stolen or hijacked vehicles being seized.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said operations took place at Manguzi, as it was where stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border.

“Eight suspects were arrested during these operations and have appeared in the Manguzi Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

The vehicles that were seized included trucks, bakkies and cars.

Zwane said some of the vehicles were found hidden in dense vegetation, while others were intercepted before they could be taken across the border.

To tackle stock theft, a three-day operation was conducted last week on the border of Lesotho and South Africa, by various law enforcement agencies.

Zwane said the border operations included road blocks and stop and searches, while livestock pounds, kraals, butcheries and abattoirs were also visited.

He said livestock owners also formed part of the operation to identify their stolen goods.

“During the operations a total of 117 stolen cattle, 107 stolen goats, four sheep and seven horses were seized,” Zwane said.

He said drugs such as whoonga, tik and dagga as well as dangerous weapons and expired goods were also seized during the operation.

“A total of 25 suspects were arrested for various crimes including for being in the country illegally, selling liquor without a licence, assault and domestic-related cases,” Zwane said.

Meanwhile, in the capital city, police held operations in the CBD on Friday to minimise violent crimes.

Zwane said dangerous weapons, mainly knives, were seized.

He said Pietermaritzburg police raided known hot spots and arrested six suspects.

“Five were charged with possession of dangerous weapons after they were found in possession of knives.

“The sixth suspect was charged for possession of heroin,” he said.

He said knives, scissors, cellphones screen protectors, tools, dagga and camera lenses were seized during the operations.

Also on Friday, police from Phoenix and Madadeni conducted stop and search operations in their policing precincts and 10 suspects were arrested and various drugs were seized.

The Mercury