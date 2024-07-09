PSA concerned about exodus of 20 000 nurses to foreign countries

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has raised concerns about the large-scale loss of nurses leaving the profession or emigrating to foreign countries in search of lucrative salaries and better opportunities.

The PSA is a major South African union representing more than 245 000 public-sector employees. “Government should urgently invest in skills development and better salaries for nurses to foster the retention of nurses. The nursing profession is the health profession that is most accessible to communities. Nurses understand the complex nature of maintaining health and wellness.” The association said there seems to be an increase in nurses leaving South Africa for jobs in Canada, Germany and Ireland based on improved opportunities.

“The shortage of nurses across the world creates gaps in the health environment, with more attractive places across the world for nurses to work in. Nurses are forced to look for greener pastures owing to poor leadership in the nursing fraternity, poor and unsafe working conditions, in adequate uniforms, low salaries, as well as a lack of training and development opportunities. “ The PSA said that the South African Nursing Council had failed to implement interventions to improve the capacity of nurses. ”Whilst nurses played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government still fails to address their working conditions and salaries. The shortage of nurses has resulted in most nurses being fatigued and exhausted owing to the workload. It is disturbing that such a critical profession is neglected.”