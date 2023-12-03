PSA concerned about the rape of three security officers at Merebank Department of Transport

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) says it is appalled and deeply disturbed by the shocking attack on November 26 at the Merebank Department of Transport, south of Durban, in which three female employees were raped during their night shift and three security guards were brutally beaten.

The PSA said the suspects apprehended by the police must face the full might of law.

“Such barbarism has no place in society and the PSA thus appreciates the excellent work by the SAPS under leadership of the MEC for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, and the Provincial Commissioner, in apprehending some of the suspects.”

The PSA commended the Head of Department and its management for their support of PSA members. “The Employee Assistance Programme is proving instrumental in aiding the recovery and emotional healing of employees. The PSA, however, urges the department to conduct a comprehensive review of security measures across all departmental buildings.”