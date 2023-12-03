PSA concerned about the rape of three security officers at Merebank Department of Transport

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) says it is appalled and deeply disturbed by the shocking attack on November 26 at the Merebank Department of Transport, south of Durban, in which three female employees were raped during their night shift and three security guards were brutally beaten.
The PSA said the suspects apprehended by the police must face the full might of law.
“Such barbarism has no place in society and the PSA thus appreciates the excellent work by the SAPS under leadership of the MEC for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, and the Provincial Commissioner, in apprehending some of the suspects.”
The PSA commended the Head of Department and its management for their support of PSA members. “The Employee Assistance Programme is proving instrumental in aiding the recovery and emotional healing of employees. The PSA, however, urges the department to conduct a comprehensive review of security measures across all departmental buildings.”
The PSA said that it is imperative that private security guards are armed and equipped with panic buttons. “Surveillance cameras must be installed in all departments and offices to safeguard employees.
“Criminals are becoming increasingly ruthless, and the department's security measures must be prepared to counteract such malicious activities. The attack on female employees during the current ‘16 Days of Activism’ campaign, is especially distressing and utterly unacceptable.”
The department should consider offering the victims permanent positions, particularly as they may require ongoing medical support and care, the PA said.
“Escalating crime in KwaZulu-Natal, especially in Durban, has resulted in workers falling victim to various criminal acts. To tackle this grave issue, the PSA calls on all workers to participate in safety and security training to effectively counteract criminal acts.”
