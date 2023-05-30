PSA donates rechargeable solar LED lights to thousands of disadvantaged high school pupils across the country

Durban - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said in commemoration of Workers’ Month it has donated rechargeable solar LED lights to thousands of disadvantaged Grade 11 and 12 pupils across South Africa from underperforming schools. PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said the donation was part of the union’s ongoing corporate social investment initiatives.

Maleka said more than 3 000 learners will be supported in completing their schoolwork during load-shedding periods. “The learners at 16 identified schools (quintile 1 to 3) are also further impaired by load shedding that impacts on their ability to study effectively. Many of the identified schools are in deep-rural areas where there is a lack of electricity,” he said. He said the lights were donated to pupils at schools identified by the Department of Basic Education and the PSA as underperforming schools in 2022.

Maleka said these lights are portable and can be charged using solar or electrical energy. “The PSA trusts that this intervention will assist this group of learners in making a success of their secondary schooling and support them as the country’s future workers,” he said. The PSA added that apart from protecting and promoting public-sector employees’ rights and interests, it is committed to supporting communities in pursuit of a better South Africa for all citizens.