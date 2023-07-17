Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

PSA to commemorate Mandela Day by reaching out to community health workers

PSA said that greatly value the work of the country’s Community Health Workers and have decided to donate essential items to their work.

The PSA plans to donate essential items to community health workers on Mandela Day. File Picture: PSA Facebook page

Published 3h ago

Durban -The Public Servants Association (PSA) will commemorate Mandela Day on Tuesday by donating 3 500 backpacks filled with essential items such as a power bank, clipboard, pen and Bramley tissue oils to community health workers.

The PSA said the union has honoured Mandela Day since inception with various outreach programmes.

“In the spirit of Mandela Day 2023, namely, to take action, inspire change, and make every day a Mandela Day, the PSA will focus its efforts to alleviate some of the challenges faced by community health workers, who render selfless services to disadvantaged communities.”

The PSA added that the union’s collaboration with Bramley Cosmetics and Metropolitan will roll out a nationwide initiative by donating 3 500 backpacks filled with essential items.

“This includes power bank, clipboard, pen and Bramley tissue oils to community health workers. These workers perform a wide range of vital health-care roles in communities. The PSA is, however, extremely concerned that the essential role of this group of workers is not valued, recognised, and addressed.”

The union said it greatly values the work of the country’s community health workers and recognises their sacrifices and circumstances.

“In recognition of the fact that community health workers are paid only a stipend for their services, rather than receiving a substantive salary and benefits by a contract of employment, the PSA offers them a 50% reduced PSA membership fee to offer them protection and promotion of their unique rights and interests.”

The PSA added that these members also enjoy all PSA fringe benefits, including free funeral assistance and free membership of PSAClub, with discounts on a range of goods and services. “The PSA expresses sincere appreciation to the country’s community health workers, whose selfless services embody the spirit of Mandela Day every day.”

Health-care workersTrade Unions

