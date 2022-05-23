Public Alert: Alleged robbery suspect seen wearing an IPSS jacket stolen from an officer

Durban - A video of an alleged robbery suspect, wearing an IPSS Security jacket, has been circulated on social media with a warning from a Malvern homeowner, after the man was seen looking suspiciously into the yard. In the video dated May 23, 2022, a woman carrying a brown handbag is seen walking through an electric front gate of a house on Chrisway Road, in Malvern.

The gate is still in the process of opening, when a silver vehicle is seen speeding down the road towards the house. The vehicle moves out of the range of the camera and the gate then begins to close. Seconds later, a man wearing a navy baseball cap, light blue jeans, takkies and a navy jacket, with IPSS branding, is seen walking towards the gate while adjusting his mask. He appears to stand behind the boundary wall, as he looks into the yard. He is also seen looking in the direction of where the car was believed to have been parked.

The homeowner shared the video with a message, warning the public to be aware of the suspects. “Hi guys, please watch out for a silver VW, they stopped outside my property in Chrisway and were looking into the yard,” said the Malvern resident.

In a statement on Monday, IPSS Security Operations said it is aware of a video going around, of an alleged armed robbery suspect wearing one of the company’s branded jackets. “We can assure everyone this is not one of our members, these are the same suspects identified in a robbery last month, that occurred in Stanger.

