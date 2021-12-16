‘Public did not object to reducing number of council meetings’ - eThekwini municipality says

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality says residents had not objected to a proposal to reduce the number of council meetings held each year. The municipality revealed this in its first council meeting of new term held on Wednesday.

The proposed amendment was first tabled in July this year and was taken for public comment. The city said it had engaged in a public participation process to reduce the number of meetings from 11 to 4, and the community had not objected. At least four council meetings a year are prescribed by legislation. In July, it said the amendment had been informed by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in challenges being experienced at times with regard to convening council meetings.

The municipality said this did not mean the council would only sit four times a year, but this was just a compliance issue. It said the amendment was to make sure that the council is not found in breach of compliance should it not be able to meet 11 times a year. DA councillor Sakhile Mngandi said: “The nature of the business that we are conducting is exceptionally important and the people expect us to meet regularly to assure our constituency that eThekwini is running well.

“The legislative bare minimum is there to take into account that we have different levels of municipalities,” he said. Speaker Thabani Nyawose said: “I can give you an assurance that for the year 2022, the approved calendar has 11 meetings which means we are going to meet every month. We are not going to have four meetings as legislation dictates.”