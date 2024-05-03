Public urged to get flu jab as cases spike

Weeks ahead of the flu season, doctors have noticed a spike in the number of patients with the flu over the past two weeks, some of whom have had to see a medical practitioner twice. The national Department of Health and the eThekwini Municipality have both appealed to the public to get their flu vaccinations.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently at peak circulation in the country and influenza virus infections are starting to increase while Covid-19 continues to circulate at low levels. “While most diseases caused by influenza, RSV and Sars-Cov-2 viruses are mild, these viruses may cause severe illness and even death among citizens around the country, particularly in individuals with conditions placing them at high risk of severe disease,” he said. The head of eThekwini’s Health Unit, Rose van Heerden, said the flu virus was at its peak across the country and the public is encouraged to use the City’s clinics if they have flu symptoms.

“The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is reported to be on the rise nationally. The virus primarily affects young children but can also lead to breathing problems in older individuals,” said Van Heerden. Dr Rinesh Chetty, who worked as a Covid-19 medical officer during the pandemic, noted a relative increase in the number of influenza infections, among others, compared to previous years. He said patients who have had a bad flu have the usual high-risk patient profiles.

These include people above 65 years of age; patients with underlying illnesses, especially heart and lung disease; people living with HIV or tuberculosis; and pregnant women, who are presenting with respiratory viral infections that require specialist or hospital care. A specialist physician and pulmonologist, Professor Kennedy Nyamande, said based on his observations the flu was worse this year compared to recent years. Nyamande said they were seeing quite a lot of cases with symptoms that include fever, cough, headache and muscle pains.

Respiratory panel PCR tests had also been positive for Influenza A, he said. He said the patients with comorbidities and the elderly tend to be sicker and may require closer observation. “In the last two weeks there has been a surge in cases. It looks like the numbers will definitely go up even more,” said Nyamande.

Dr Kams Govender, a GP in Hillcrest, said the flu season started a bit earlier than normal this year. “We are seeing an increase over the last two weeks but nothing really crazy – just normal symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, fever and body pains. Most of them are viral and most are recovering,” he said.

He said he had noticed that some of his patients were very fatigued. “It’s very similar to our normal flu season... all my patients so far have responded well to treatment but some are taking a little longer to recover,” said Govender, adding that people get into trouble when, for example, they go to the gym while fighting the flu, which impacts their immune system. Govender noted that he as well as his colleague were busy with flu patients but they were managing. “We are seeing 40 to 50 patients a day.”