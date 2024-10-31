Public urged to speak up on Eskom’s proposed 36% tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said that it was urging the public to voice their concerns and send through their submissions on Eskom’s proposed tariff increase of 36.1%. This was revealed in a meeting that Nersa held in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

Nersa said that no decision has been made on the tariff increase, with public hearings expected to begin on November 18 and end on December 4. Written submissions can also be sent until November 1. In September, Nersa revealed that Eskom had applied for a 36.1% tariff increase for direct customers in the first year in 2026, followed by a 12% rise in 2027 and another 9% in 2028. Nersa said that a final decision was expected in late December or January 2025 following the conclusion of the public hearings. Mmoni Suza from Nersa said that the public hearings for KwaZulu-Natal will be held on November 21 and 22.

“Members of the public are welcome to give individual submissions or even submissions as a community.” Suza added that all submissions will be considered when Nersa makes its decision. “We can’t discuss the actual model Nersa uses to make its tariff decision. We can say that once the public hearings are completed, we will consider Eskom’s application and the reasons why they need the tariff increase. We have to bear in mind the increases in the price of coal, maintenance, equipment and the sustainability of Eskom as a state-owned enterprise when making the decision.” Suza said that at the same time, they would bear in mind that the tariff increase had to be fair to the public.

“It can’t be at an exorbitant level where the consumer can’t afford it or it has a negative impact on the economy. Along with the public concerns, all this will be considered before the final decision is made.” Residents who spoke to “The Mercury” on Wednesday said the hefty 36% tariff hike would be unaffordable for residents.