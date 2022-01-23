Public urged to take precautions following fire incident at China Mall in Durban CBD

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has urged the public to take precautions amid possible harmful smoke from a fire at the China Emporium in the CBD. The city’s Environmental Health department said residents in the Durban Central and surrounding areas should be aware about the fumes emanating from the China Emporium on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street which was gutted by a fire on Friday.

Paramedics, eThekwini Fire Department, SAPS, Metro Police Search and Rescue Units were able to rescue 13 people from the building on Friday. The city said operations to control the fire, which was still not out, from spreading to adjacent buildings were under way and its Fire and Emergency Services remained on site to extinguish smouldering debris in the affected building. “With smoke still emanating from the building, the public is urged to take precaution when in the area. Areas affected may vary depending on wind direction, and currently include Durban Central, Berea, Musgrave, Congela, Glenwood, Wilsons Wharf and Maydon Wharf,” said the statement.

“It is estimated that the smoke may last for a few days. Officials will be on site until the situation is resolved,” said the statement. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, told The Mercury’s sister newspaper Sunday Tribune that three people sustained moderate burns in the fire and were treated on the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. Jamieson said one person sustained moderate injuries after attempting to escape the fire by jumping out of one of the windows.