Tiger’s owners moved away and left him behind in the yard - no food, no water. The neighbour was horrified and took Tiger in temporarily giving him food and water and a place to stay. He tried and tried to find Tiger a new home but no one was interested, so he brought Tiger to Mdzananda. Now tiger is up for adoption, and thanks to his guardian angel who took him in and brought him to Mdzananda, is in good health and spirits. He’s an absolutely lovely boy - a bit of a labrador cross. Always smiling and tail wagging. Very friendly to humans and good with other dogs. Image: Mdzananda Facebook Page.

DURBAN - An “Old lady” at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha in Cape Town called Puddles has grabbed the hearts of many, squint eyes and all. The dog garnered the most attention as part of the clinic’s #BeMyValentine campaign.

With February being the month of love, the clinic launched its first #BeMyValentine campaign.

It encourages people to sponsor homeless pets to show them some extra love this February.

Mdzananda Animal Clinic spokesperson and fund-raising manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “An old lady named Puddles has been receiving a lot of love, and has the most sponsors so far. The rest received bits and pieces.

WATCH:













