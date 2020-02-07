It is believed that a pupil was being assaulted by five boys when he drew a pocket knife and stabbed one of his attackers. The fight was brought to an end when a teacher intervened and separated the pupils, before rushing the injured pupil to a local clinic.
Prem Balram - spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA - said that on arrival of security officers, it was established that a pupil was assaulted with a wooden plank by five boys, and used a pocket knife to stab one of the culprits.
“The Grade 11 learner was held in the staff room and handed over to police,” said Balram.
He said the injured pupil was later transferred to a provincial hospital for further medical attention.