Pupil in court over school stabbing









A Grade 11 pupil, who was being attacked by a group of his schoolmates, allegedly stabbed one of his attackers at Waterloo Secondary School on Thursday. Picture: FLICKR Durban - A Grade 11 pupil, who was being attacked by a group of his schoolmates, allegedly stabbed one of his attackers at Waterloo Secondary School on Thursday. It is believed that a pupil was being assaulted by five boys when he drew a pocket knife and stabbed one of his attackers. The fight was brought to an end when a teacher intervened and separated the pupils, before rushing the injured pupil to a local clinic. Prem Balram - spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA - said that on arrival of security officers, it was established that a pupil was assaulted with a wooden plank by five boys, and used a pocket knife to stab one of the culprits. “The Grade 11 learner was held in the staff room and handed over to police,” said Balram. He said the injured pupil was later transferred to a provincial hospital for further medical attention.

Ward councillor Johnson Chetty said Waterloo was an impoverished community plagued by socio-economic problems.

“A school should be a sanctuary where learners should feel safe while on the premises.”

Frustrated parents said gangsterism was rife at the school.

“It was so quiet lately, as we thought that it had been resolved. I was so shocked when I heard that the learners were fighting, and the one drew a knife and stabbed the other learner,” he said.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the issue of bullying in their schools was a huge problem.

“The root cause of this does not start at the school, but can be traced back to the home. We appeal to our parents to assist us in this regard,” said Mahlambi.

KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm was opened at Verulam police station, after an 18-year-old pupil was allegedly stabbed in his back by another pupil.

“The suspect, 18, was arrested and is appearing today in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court,” said Gwala.

