Durban - The Grantleigh Curro school pupil at the centre of a number of controversial artworks has denounced the sharing of his pieces on social media platforms “without permission”.
Breaking his silence for the first time since the social media storm broke, the Grade 12 pupil said the artworks depicted the “commercialisation of contemporary organised religion”, and was a far cry from the “satanic panic” some people claimed it to be.
The artworks included several drawings where the Ronald McDonald clown replaces Jesus Christ’s image in various famous paintings like The Last Supper and the Creation of Adam. The artworks formed part of a display at the school’s prize-giving ceremony.
The artist, whose name has been withheld, said his artworks in the exhibition also explored the “monetary exploitation of the faithful by greedy individuals who hide behind the guise of the church or similar pious institutions”.
“Instead of connecting with one’s faith on a deep, seemingly meaningful level and actually having the guts to ask metaphysical questions, many simply consume their religion in the same fashion as any other product,” he explained.
He defended his use of the Ronald McDonald clown, saying it was a symbol of “the infection of faith with consumer culture”.