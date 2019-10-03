Pupil protest over principal ‘unacceptable’ - unions









Desks and chairs were thrown from classrooms during the protest Durban - Interviews for a new principal at Reunion Secondary School, in Isipingo, will be conducted later this month according to the school’s student governing body (SGB). This follows a protest by pupils last month after they discovered that one of two deputy principals, with whom they have issues, would be temporarily replacing the current principal who is retiring at the end of this month. As a result, the school withdrew the appointment. Governing body chairperson Joshua Zuma said the SGB would first hold a meeting on Saturday to discuss the exam results before conducting interviews to fill the principal’s position between October 10 and 15. “We have two deputy principals. The pupils do not have a problem with the other deputy. The second deputy principal will occupy the position of acting principal for two months until the new principal takes up the post,” said Zuma.

The provincial education department said after the protest, pupils were given an opportunity to voice the reasons for their discontent at a meeting held between the SGB and the Representative Council for Learners.

“Learners were quite vocal in their disapproval of the candidate who was chosen to act as principal. Subsequently, the SGB met to discuss the matters raised by the RCL,” said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Thirona Moodley, provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said the recent incidents at Reunion Secondary were unfortunate and unacceptable.

She said the appointment and employment of educators stayed within the confines of the employment relationship.

“Once we allow learners to enter this arena we will be setting a dangerous precedent. What will learners demand next? Who will teach them?” said Moodley.

As a union, she said, Naptosa must protect teachers’ security of tenure.

“For our teachers to be subjected to the whims of learners is not acceptable.”

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said pupils should have nothing to do with the appointment of staff.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza confirmed that the two deputy principals were Sadtu members and they had both applied for the position.

“They can’t destroy property and disrupt classes because they don’t want a particular person just because he is strict.

“We want discipline in the school,” he said.

Caluza added that the SGB created difficulties for themselves by not running processes impartially.

“For now, there are no grievances in terms of the grievance procedure of the department of education and as such, the one that was recommended must be allowed to act,” she said.

Caluza warned pupils to focus on preparing for the examinations and leave school appointments to the relevant people.

