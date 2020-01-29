Pupil stabs teacher for not allowing him to go to next grade









Picture: IANS_ARCH Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has suspended a Grade 9 pupil who allegedly stabbed a teacher last week for refusing to allow him to progress to Grade 10 after he failed last year. The teacher, who has not been named for safety reasons, is the school’s deputy principal and teaches economic management science and accounting at a high school outside Ixopo. He was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Ward councillor Sithembele Mkhize said the department had held meetings and delivered a report on the issue. She said a parents’ meeting was scheduled for next week. “There was nothing finalised at that meeting as the department and the SAPS still have processes to follow. The department met the teachers and the school governing body.

“This is the first time something like this has ever happened here and we are shocked.

“The community is not happy, the pupils are not happy and the teachers are not happy,” she said.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department condemned the act.

“As much as it is our duty to protect our pupils, we cannot associate with this kind of behaviour. This individual does not deserve to be called a pupil, hence we have taken a decision to suspend him with a view of expelling him,” said Mshengu.

He said educators deserved to work in a safe environment.

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said the incident painted a damning picture of the safety of teachers in schools.

“This is a serious problem that we cannot just ask Education Minister Angie Motshekga or the provincial MEC Kwazi Mshengu to account for. This is something that needs the entire government to get involved,” said Caluza.

She said it was a crisis and an attack on the right to education.

“In this case we faced a situation where a pupil who was not deserving to move to another grade was demanding that.

“Teachers are worried about criminals who are coming from outside the school, and as if that was not enough, they are also worried about being attacked by their own pupils,” she said.

Caluza said since the re-opening of schools, there had been three incidents where teachers had been attacked.

“A teacher was shot in Inanda and there was an attack on a teacher at another school, where a pupil also wanted to progress to another grade despite failing.”

She said it was also important for society to look closely at how children were raised, which could be a contributing factor to the violence.

Caluza said Sadtu was seeking ways to stop violence directed at teachers.

“Remember that we asked for security guards to be placed at schools. We are now seeing a situation where the schools that have guards are coming under attack and the guards are being attacked.”

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating the case and no arrest had been made.

The Mercury