A 14-year-old Sydenham pupil told the Durban High Court yesterday how a man offered to pay his friend R10 to go and find Miguel Louw in his school on the day he went missing. The pupil was testifying in the trial of Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim yesterday. Miguel, 9, was last seen with Ebrahim at a KFC in Sydenham on July 17, and his decomposed body was found two months later in Phoenix. Ebrahim has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, murder and theft. The pupil, who testified in-camera with the assistance of an intermediary, said he had seen the man once before at the school with Miguel's mother, Raylene Louw.

The witness, who said he had often played soccer with Miguel, said he was walking with a friend out of the school’s pedestrian gate when the man called his friend and asked him if he knew Miguel.

The pupil said another boy approached and the man asked that boy to go inside the school to call Miguel.

“This man said that he must go and call Miguel and he was going to give him R10 for doing so,” said the witness.

The witness said the boy returned without having located Miguel and he walked off with his friend.

Later that day, the witness said he was at the Asherville sports grounds with other boys at about 6.30pm, when Miguel’s mother, his father Kirk Louw and grandmother Arlene Omardeen approached them and asked if they had seen Miguel.

The witness said he told Miguel’s mother about the Indian man who had been looking for Miguel at the school earlier that day.

The witness said she then switched on her phone and asked him if the person on her phone was the same person at the school gate, and he answered “yes”.

“She cried and they left,” said the witness.

Yesterday the State also showed video footage of Ebrahim with Miguel at the KFC, purchasing food.

The State said it would be calling a sign language expert who would be able to read lips to interpret the conversation between the accused and the victim at the KFC.

The prosecutor added that the State’s evidence was circumstantial.

“There is no eye witness to the murder, but we have a series of probabilities.”

The trial continues today.

