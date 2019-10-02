They competed against young scientists from across South Africa and countries worldwide in a competition to create innovative scientific and engineering projects which aimed to solve issues experienced in their communities and globally.
Pinky Jiyane, from Ongoye Secondary School outside Richards Bay, was named the Siemens Grand Prize winner for her “Ultra Smart Meter” project.
She was one of three pupils to receive awards in the Best Energy Project category.
Pinky said the aim of her project was to introduce a new way of loading electricity.