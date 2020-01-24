Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said steps had been taken to move the pupils into mobile classrooms on another piece of land, while plans were put in place to build a new school.
The South Coast school was built in 1995 and there are about three other graves on the property.
School governing body (SGB) chairperson Siziwe Mbokazi said three years ago a family came forward claiming that their loved ones were buried at the school.
“The family said their grandparents and sister had graves on the school property. A relative then asked if she could put up a tombstone in the class and the principal called the SGB and informed us of the woman’s plans. We refused and alerted the department to the issue. We were told that a new school would be built by the end of December last year,” Mbokazi said.