Pupils relocated to temporary 'school' after tombstone is erected in classroom









Pupils at Mthwane Senior Secondary School on the South Coast got the shock of their lives when they found a grave inside a classroom on their first day back at school. Picture: Zanele Zulu / ANA Durban - The Department of Education has moved pupils from Mthwane Senior Secondary School to a temporary site after pupils arrived back at school last week to find that a tombstone had been erected in their classroom. Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said steps had been taken to move the pupils into mobile classrooms on another piece of land, while plans were put in place to build a new school. The South Coast school was built in 1995 and there are about three other graves on the property. School governing body (SGB) chairperson Siziwe Mbokazi said three years ago a family came forward claiming that their loved ones were buried at the school. “The family said their grandparents and sister had graves on the school property. A relative then asked if she could put up a tombstone in the class and the principal called the SGB and informed us of the woman’s plans. We refused and alerted the department to the issue. We were told that a new school would be built by the end of December last year,” Mbokazi said.

She said in December, the relative came back and broke a padlock on the school gate. “The woman then sent the principal several messages, saying that she was unhappy that the principal had called in the department. We also urged the department to fast-track the building of the new school, as we could not accommodate all the children in the temporary classrooms,” Mbokazi said.

The school’s former principal, Satywa Mgudu, said he ran the school for 18 years and they had never had any issues.

“It is very strange that after all these years, these people are now coming forward to claim the land,” he said.

Mthethwa said the building of the tombstone could be linked to a family dispute.

“We do not want to involve ourselves in whatever is going on. We just want to ensure that teaching continues. Our main priority is for our pupils to learn in peace,” he said.

Mthethwa said engineers were on site to assess the area to determine how many classrooms would be needed.

The Mercury