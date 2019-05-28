At least 49 girls from a KwaZulu-Natal high school boarding establishment were rushed to hospital on Sunday with suspected food poisoning.

DURBAN - At least 49 girls from a KwaZulu-Natal high school boarding establishment were rushed to hospital on Sunday with suspected food poisoning. The girls, who live at the Albini Girls’ High School boarding establishment near Hammarsdale, were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The pupils live at the boarding establishment, which is on the school’s property.

One of the girls said they began experiencing cramps and went to inform the matron. She said that when a few more girls complained about having the same symptoms, they were taken to hospital.

According to Health Department provincial spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda, the department was alerted to the incident after a call from the management at the hospital.

“The schoolchildren were treated at the hospital and released shortly afterwards. No one was admitted.

“An official from the Department of Health’s Communicable Diseases Control Unit has been dispatched to the school to test the food that the girls ate,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they were aware of the incident.

He said he could not comment further on the matter as they were awaiting a report from the Department of Health.

“We can’t say for sure what the cause was and will wait to hear from our sister department on their investigation,” he said.

The school’s principal, Musawenkosi Malinga, said he could not comment as the school was administered by the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban.

A spokesperson from the Archdiocese was not available for comment at the time of publication.

