Durban - Grade 12 pupils at Sastri College in Durban said yesterday’s maths exams were challenging but they were able to complete the papers.
Pupils wrote maths paper 2 and maths literacy paper 2.
Naomi Jili, who wrote maths, described the paper as “interesting” and said she enjoyed the type of questions that were posed.
“The paper was not hard for me. I’m ready for other subjects as well, especially physical sciences paper 2 on Friday,” said Jili. She added that she wanted to study civil engineering or astrophysics next year.
Sasha Pillay said one section of the paper was a bit difficult.