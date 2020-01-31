Pupils spotted playing hooky in Chatsworth abandoned house









Durban - Concerns have been raised about pupils from Witteklip Secondary School in Chatsworth loitering at an abandoned house in the area during school hours. Chatsworth resident Clive Govender said the issue had been ongoing for years because the abandoned house was situated at the back of the school’s property, which was not fenced. “There is no fencing at the back of the school and pupils are going through the bush to go to the abandoned house daily,” said Govender. He said the house was used by vagrants and drug addicts. “The children hang around there and on the road in front of the school. They loiter and smoke,” he said.

He added that he had tried to raise the issue with the school’s principal, the school’s governing body (SGB), Department of Education and police, among others, to no avail.

He said that with the safety of children at risk, the situation needed urgent attention.

“It is heading to a point where there is going to be a really bad issue where a child is attacked or worse as there is no deterrent to stop them walking out of school,” said Govender.

A resident who lives next door to the abandoned property said the situation was quite bad last year and that police had been to the house on Tuesday this week to tell the pupils to go back to school.

“It is bad, I keep my doors locked. They haven’t come into my yard yet but they do make noise,” she said.

The elderly resident said she did not know who owned the abandoned property.

Devaraj Pillay, the ward 73 councillor, said the municipality was aware of the abandoned building.

When The Mercury was at the house, a police van was seen patrolling Witteklip Street.

DA councillor Marlaine Nair, a member of the municipal Economic Development Committee, said calls had been made from 2017 for problem buildings by-laws to be enforced.

Nair said the eThekwini regeneration urban management precinct had been trying to deal with a few buildings in the inner city. She said she believed that a unit should be set up with its own budget and sufficient staff to focus on the issue fully and enforce the problem buildings by-laws.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality had declared war on bad buildings and was speedily moving to rid the city of derelict and uninhibited buildings.

“With regard to this building in question, our teams responsible for bad buildings are looking into it. We sincerely apologise to all our residents for the inconvenience,” Mayisela said.

Approached for comment, the principal, who did not want to be named, said: “We have checks and balances in place and the matter has been referred to the department.”

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mercury