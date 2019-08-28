Emergency units outside the school where pupils were treated Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - PUPILS at Effingham Heights Primary School were treated by emergency services after suspected gas inhalation sparked panic yesterday. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the headmaster had activated an emergency plan and called just before 10am after 15 pupils were suffering from symptoms of smoke inhalation.

“They were treated for a suspected noxious gas, they were complaining of chest pains, they were coughing and a lot of them had a burning feeling from their mouths all the way down their throat,” said Herbst.

Herbst said the gas inhalation was contained to one classroom, and the patients were transported to hospital for further assessment.

He was surprised that the pupils might have inhaled a gas substance, as they were no gas cylinders on the school’s campus and there were no visible carbon emissions from the surrounding area.

Ward councillor Ashok Maharajh, said he had heard from the school that the gas inhalation might have been a result of a pepper spray canister that went off in a classroom.

The canister was found in the bushes outside the classroom.

Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the matter would be investigated further.

“We apologise to the parents of the pupils that were involved in this incident and we will investigate the incident to ensure that this does not happen in our schools again,” said Mthethwa.

He said child safety was the department’s main priority.

“We applaud everyone involved and those who responded to ensure that the affected pupils were safe,” he said.

The Mercury