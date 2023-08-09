Putin to participate in BRICS summit via video link

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit via video-link, and his decision to remain in Russia was because his presence in that country was now much more crucial than a visit to the summit. The Russian News Agency TASS reported that Putin held a phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation issues and preparations for the summit that will be held from August 22 in Johannesburg.

The report said that Putin was in touch with other BRICS leaders. The International Criminal Court (ICC), of which South Africa is a full member, issued a warrant of arrest against Putin and urged 123 countries who are signatories to the Rome Statute to arrest him. This is for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Putin’s virtual participation in the summit is seen as a compromise, and will avoid court action in South Africa that could have ultimately called on the government to make an arrest. Russia’s Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the delegation to South Africa. The decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin has cast a spotlight on the legitimacy of the ICC itself. As of 2018, 48% of the ICC’s investigations have been alleged serious crimes by Africans, with the numbers suggesting that the courts focus is disproportional, with a focus on the African continent.