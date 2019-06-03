Afrimat quarry in Ashburton. Picture: Afrimat

Durban - The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has issued a notice that blasting at Afrimat Quarry in Ashburton’s Mpushini Valley be halted pending an investigation. The investigation will probe the effects of blasting on residents living near the blast radius.

This comes after residents complained that blasting by the mine has caused damage to their property and the environment.

In April, The Mercury reported on the complaints made by residents about the blasting.

DMR spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said upon receipt of the complaint, an Inspector of Mines was dispatched to the mine to investigate the matter.

“A Section 54 instruction was issued in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act for the employer to halt all blasting operations at the quarry until the investigation has been concluded,” said Shezi.

He added that a determination would be made on conclusion of the investigation on whether or not the mine breached any regulations.

Peter Poulsen, one of the affected residents, said blasting from the quarry had caused cracks in his buildings which needed to be repaired regularly.

“I’m afraid that my borehole will collapse and the reservoir has cracked. On top of this, they are polluting the valleys waterway, thereby damaging the ecosystem,” said Poulsen.

According to Pandora Long, another resident affected by the blasting, a meeting took place on April 9 and was attended by all the affected landowners surrounding the quarry, Afrimat and the DMR inspector.

Long said that on May 16, they became alarmed after they received a notification for blasting to take place on May 24.

She said residents asked for a “stay” on the blasting until their issues were resolved.

Blasting was then postponed until May 29.

She said the blast went off on May29.

“Several complaints about the blast (on May 29) have been lodged with Afrimat,” said Long.

Approached for comment, Afrimat chief executive Andries van Heerden said no blasting was currently needed because the mine had enough “rock on ground” for production over the short term.

Van Heerden said the instruction would have “no impact” on the quarry.

“Afrimat’s operation complies with all regulations and we welcome the investigation so that we can prove that the complaints from the individual (resident) are frivolous,” he said.

The chief executive added that the mine had a good relationship with the community and that “the representatives of the community in that area have distanced themselves from the individuals who are complaining”.

THE MERCURY