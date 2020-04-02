Queen Mary 2 leaves Port of Durban after SA crew disembark

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The Queen Mary 2 sailed out of the Durban Port on Thursday morning, two days after it was given permission to dock at the port in order for six South African crew members to disembark. The ship had been positioned outside the port since Friday, March 27, after requesting clearance to berth to receive bunkers and stores. Approval was granted on Tuesday by the Department of Transport and the Port Health unit of the Department of Health, for the vessel to dock, refuel and allow the six crew members to come ashore. "The ship arrived in Durban with 1 215 crew and 264 passengers. She will now sail to Southampton in the United Kingdom with the remaining 1 209 crew and 264 passengers," South African port landlord, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), confirmed on Thursday. TNPA said the six South African crew were among 27 individuals on-board including passengers and crew members who were tested for Covid-19 due to flu-like symptoms and/or contact with symptomatic individuals on-board.

"The results of all 27 were negative. However, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the six will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure," TNPA said.

The ship’s line, Cunard, announced last month it had ended its three international voyages early in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Most passengers were flown home by Cunard earlier during the voyage prior to arrival in Durban.

TNPA has been working closely with the Department of Transport, South African Maritime Safety Authority and the Department of Health to manage requests from cruise liners after new Regulations were promulgated by the Minister of Transport on March 18.

"These regulations essentially prohibit cruise liner calls, any crew changes, any disembarkations apart from returning South African citizens or permanent residents, and any embarkations unless they are for departing foreign nationals. However, all parties have worked together to manage individual scenarios," TNPA said.

The Port of Durban has a final call from the Holland America cruise ship Amsterdam scheduled for Sunday, April 5. Officials are in communication with the vessel agent and master to determine how this ship will be managed and any measures that need to be put in place.

Covid-19 tests related to cruise liners in South Africa to date have included:

• AIDAmira – docked in Cape Town on March 16 following a Covid-19 scare involving six passengers and two MV Corona bulk carrier crew, all of whom tested negative.

• Arcadia – docked in Durban on March 26 after results were negative for 13 symptomatic individuals on board. The vessel docked to refuel and restock provisions, as well as allow six South African crew members to disembark and return home.

• MSC Orchestra – currently working with the Department of Health to trace passengers following confirmation of positive test results for two individuals who cruised on February 28 and March 13, respectively.

"It is standard procedure for the Department of Health’s Port Health unit to be required to grant free pratique which includes checking and confirming a clean bill of health for all on board, before any vessel is allowed to dock. Flu-like symptoms reported by vessel masters are being investigated and tested accordingly to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country," TNPA said.

The Mercury