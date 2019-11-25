Questions linger over implementing of NHI Bill









File picture: Pixabay Durban - While the introduction of the National Health Insurance Bill was largely favoured by those who attended the Durban public hearing on it, questions were raised about how it would be implemented and run. The eThekwini leg of the public hearings took place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Saturday. Dr Mags Moodley, who made a presentation on behalf of a group of general practitioners at the hearing, said it had been attended by representatives from civil society, doctors’ groups, religious groups, academics and regular citizens. He said most of the civil society groupings and academics were in favour of NHI but wanted certain parts of the bill to be changed. “The majority of people are for the implementation of the NHI bill, including civil society, who feel that we cannot run two types of health systems, one for the privileged and one for those who are not privileged,” said Moodley.

He added that a concern was that the bill needed to be implemented in an orderly manner.

“It must be implemented in a very orderly way with accountability, transparency and it should not be another state-run enterprise,” he said.

Moodley said another question raised was about health-care services for refugees and illegal immigrants.

He said the most positive aspect of the hearing was that the committee received a lot of input from ordinary people living in the townships, rural and peri-rural areas.

“The committee from Parliament listened attentively and took very good notes from people on the floor who spoke,” he said.

Siviwe Gwarube, the DA spokesperson on Health, said a common theme throughout all the meetings in KZN had been complaints from people who felt the public health system had let them down.

“The reality is that NHI is only a bill that speaks to the funding of health, and will do nothing to improve people’s lives,” added Gwarube.

The Active Citizens Movement (ACM), a non-governmental organisation, presented a submission in support of the bill. ACM said approximately 82% of South Africans used the overburdened public health system, which was struggling to provide adequate health-care services.

“Globally, the UN and other agencies have adopted universal health coverage as a means to meeting the world’s health needs. In South Africa this takes the form of NHI,” said ACM.

Concerns raised by ACM included the fact that it was unconstitutional to exclude asylum seekers and illegal foreigners from receiving full health- care services. The bill also made it difficult for all children to access services, and the NHI Fund set up by the bill was not sufficiently independent and accountable directly to Parliament.

In addition, ACM said the bill had not provided details as to how the medical schemes would be affected and how the private and public sectors would work together.

“The government has not shared the information about how NHI will be financed, and where the money will come from,” said ACM.

The Mercury