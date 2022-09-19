Questions over scholar transport, policing of trucks after horror N2 crash in Pongola in northern KZN

Durban - Questions have been raised about scholar transport and how authorities were dealing with reckless driving of heavy-duty vehicles following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two adults in an accident on the N2 near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. The children, aged between 5 and 12, believed to be have been pupils at Victorious Independent and Sakhumuzi Primary schools, were being transported on the back of a bakkie after school. A truck collided with the bakkie.

The KZN Transport Department said in footage of the accident that was circulating, the truck is allegedly seen speeding, overtaking on a double barrier line and violating traffic regulations prior to the head-on crash with the bakkie. It said the truck was travelling from Piet Retief to Pongola. Residents said they had previously raised the issue of the reckless driving by truck drivers on that stretch of road.

The deputy mayor of uPhongolo Municipality, Bheki Thwala, said mayor Velephi Sikhosana had visited the affected families and would be assisting them while they went through this difficult period. “We have met the parents and families; we will assist with transporting them to the Eshowe government mortuary for them to all positively identify their children,” said Thwala. The IFP in KZN has called for the MECs of Education and Transport – Mbali Frazer and Sipho Hlomuka – to provide answers. “The KZN Education MEC must report on the availability of scholar transport in uPhongolo, and the MEC for Transport, Sipho Hlomuka, must account for the lack of visibility of traffic police on our roads.”

IFP KZN provincial spokesperson on transport, Steven Moodley, said National Road Traffic Regulation 250, which came into effect in May 2017, stated that: “No person shall on a public road carry any person for reward in the goods compartment of a motor vehicle.” He said if the Department of Transport was serious about reducing the number of road accidents, it must enforce existing laws and ban the transportation of people in the back of bakkies. “The time for complacency and inaction is over.” When The Mercury asked the KZN Department of Education about interventions to curb the transportation of people, especially pupils, in the back of bakkies, department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “I’m unable to comment since the accident is still being investigated. This is a sensitive matter.”

The DA in KZN said it expected Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene and ensure that South African roads were safe, properly maintained and that there was increased visible policing. “We also expect him to address the fact that there are far too many heavy vehicles on KZN’s roads. Not only are they a law unto themselves, they are also causing the deterioration of our roads. In this regard, the minister needs to present a plan on how the rail freight service will be revived. It is the only way to solve the problem,” said DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers. According to an earlier statement by the KZN Transport Department, the truck driver handed himself over to police on Saturday. He is expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court today.

Transport MEC Hlomuka conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. “His (truck driver’s) arrest is important in assisting the families to deal with the devastation of losing their relatives. We will be there to support the people of Phongolo and the families during his court appearance,” said Hlomuka. The KZN Department of Transport had not commented on the issue of scholar transport by the time of publication.

The KZN provincial government said a delegation led by acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane would meet the bereaved families today. The delegation would include Hlomuka, acting MEC for Education Bongi-Sithole – Moloi and MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza. “Upon arrival they will be briefed by the enforcement agencies on the investigation, visit the affected schools and engage with affected families.”