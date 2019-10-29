R1 trillion needed to fix SA’s water woes









Neglect of water infrastructure, unstructured budgeting and corruption were the main challenges that hindered municipalities in the province from providing clean water to all residents. African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - The government needs about R1trillion to repair ageing water infrastructure, install new technology to prevent water loss and to ensure the efficient delivery of the precious resource to poor communities. This is the view of water researcher Anthony Turton from the University of the Free State’s Centre for Environmental Management, who said the country’s fiscus was unable to foot the bill for the expenditure due to the failing economy. Failure to deliver water to communities by various municipalities has sparked widespread protests throughout KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, sometimes with tragic consequences. “The lack of jobs and poor water service delivery is typically the root cause of the increase in protest action and unrest across the country,” said Turton. Neglect of water infrastructure, unstructured budgeting and corruption were the main challenges that hindered municipalities in the province from providing clean water for all residents.

Turton described the water challenges as a national security crisis, saying they had the potential to cause state failure if left unmanaged.

Mike Muller of the University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance said the current water delivery failures were due to municipalities’ inability to plan and manage their water systems properly.

He said that when there was a drought, it became clear who had not maintained their pumps and boreholes, and who had failed to control excessive water use by consumers.

“Unfortunately, problems of poor management are greatest in the small towns and rural areas where access to water is already difficult. Municipalities must plan and manage their water systems.

“Part of that is to know how much water they have, how much they need, and how to keep the balance,” said Muller.

Muller said water problems were not solved by throwing money at them, but by working with users, explaining what was possible and carefully managing what was available.

“The government has provided enough money to ensure that everyone gets basic water supply. If people want more, they have to work with the municipalities to see if they can afford it,” he said.

Sanele Vilakazi, a pollution control officer at Duzi Umgeni Conservation Trust, said the situation at Mngeni catchment, due to a variety of external factors, left a lot to be desired in terms of water quality.

“Dumping sewage in the dams and rivers is a major issue - municipalities and companies are faced with numerous sewage-related problems that end up entering the rivers and watercourses,” said Vilakazi.

He said this led to serious implications for human health, freshwater-borne diseases, increased risk of climate change, and the cost of treating potable water.

A study by Michelle Toxopeus from the Helen Suzman Foundation found that poor financial management remained one of the biggest features in the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

“In 2017/18, the department reported an overdraft of R119million, cumulative unauthorised spending of R933m, irregular expenditure of R6.1billion, R16m of fruitless and wasteful expenditure and accruals and payables to the value of just more than R2bn,” read the study.

The DWS said South Africa was a water-scarce country that continued to receive less than world average rainfall.

According to the department, municipalities were, in the main, constrained by a lack of financial capacity, ageing infrastructure worsened by a lack of maintenance, illegal connections, vandalism and theft of infrastructure, and an inability to collect and spend revenue.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the National Water and Sanitation Intervention Master Plan detailed what needed to be done to ensure the security of supply into the future.

Ratau added it had been found the country lost up to 33% of its potable water, which translated to about R7bn per annum due to water leaks and related issues.

The Mercury