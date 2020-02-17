A 24-year-old woman accused of strangling her newborn son before wrapping him in an old shirt and dumping his body in a bin, has been granted R1000 bail.

Durban - A 24-year-old woman accused of strangling her newborn son before wrapping him in an old shirt and dumping his body in a bin, has been granted R1000 bail. It is alleged that the woman dumped the newborn's body, which was discovered by a resident near the bin area at a block of flats in Candella Road, Cato Manor.

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Cato Manor SAPS attended to the call out.

She said police began their investigations which led them to a flat in Candella Road.

"A case of concealment of birth was opened at the Cato Manor police station. On Saturday, police conducted their investigation and were led to a flat along Candella Road. Police officers made the gruesome discovery of an umbilical chord inside a bucket in the flat Further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped inside the bin. A case of murder was then opened at Cato Manor SAPS," Mbele said.