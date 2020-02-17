A 24-year-old woman accused of strangling her newborn son before wrapping him in an old shirt and dumping his body in a bin, has been granted R1000 bail.

Durban - A 24-year-old woman accused of strangling her newborn son before wrapping him in an old shirt and dumping his body in a bin, has been granted R1000 bail. 

It is alleged that the woman dumped the newborn's body, which was discovered by a resident near the bin area at a block of flats in Candella Road, Cato Manor. 

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Cato Manor SAPS attended to the call out. 

She said police began their investigations which led them to a flat in Candella Road. 

"A case of concealment of birth was opened at the Cato Manor police station. On Saturday, police conducted their investigation and were led to a flat along Candella Road. Police officers made the gruesome discovery of an umbilical chord inside a bucket in the flat  Further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped inside the bin. A case of murder was then opened at Cato Manor SAPS," Mbele said. 

The woman made her first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. She is due back in court on February 25. 

The incident has once again sparked calls for pregnant women, who do not want to keep their babies, to make contact with homes that will take their babies. 

Baby safes can be found at the following addresses in KZN:

  • Thandi House (708 Chase Valley Rd, Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg)
  • The Domino Foundation (37 Mackeurtan Ave, Durban North)
  • Open Arms (Bluff Road)
  • Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven ( Andrew Zondo Road, Toti)
  • Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (121 Helen Joseph Road)

