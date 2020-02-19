R100m Springfield Park mall is a 'death trap' for construction workers









An occupational health and safety specialist has called for Department of Labour inspectors to probe alleged regulatory non-compliance issues at the construction site that are allegedly placing workers’ lives at risk at China Mall in Springfield Park. Worker safety has been in the spotlight. Inset: A report in the The Mercury of an investigation after a worker died on an uMhlanga construction site. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The more than R100-million development at China Mall in Springfield Park is allegedly a potential death trap for construction workers if Labour Department officials do not intervene to implement safety measures. This was the warning of an occupational health and safety construction specialist following an investigation by The Mercury that included a site inspection of the development’s construction site with the expert last week. It has also emerged that eThekwini Municipality is taking legal action against the developers for alleged non-compliance after construction work begun without the approved building plans. However, the owner, Top Form Trading, has denied that there are any safety non-compliance issues. The Pro-Safe occupational health and safety construction specialist raised the alarm regarding what he described as several “serious non- compliance issues” with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, including there allegedly being no measures to prevent the public entering the site.

“(There is) no barricading of any kind present. This allows the general public to walk through areas where active construction, use of plant and equipment, height work and electrical work is being done,” he said.

He added that there were no signs, safety signs or walkways provided, and “excavations of all kinds are present everywhere - no hard barricading is available to prevent people from falling into these excavations”.

He said employees were wearing little or no personal protective equipment, and height work was being done without proper edge protection and safety harnesses, while shoppers were trampling on electrical extension leads lying across walkways.

“There are serious non-compliances on site, and should there be no intervention by the department, accidents and subsequent fatalities are imminent,” he said.

However, Mohamed Hassim, an attorney representing Top Form Trading, denied that there were any safety concerns at the construction site, saying his client had complied with all building regulations. He said construction boards had been installed for a second time after they were stolen.

“All notices and applications to commence work were duly submitted with the relevant departments prior to work commencing there are extensive plans with the municipality to further enhance the road infrastructure at the adjoining site,” Hassim said.

“We deny that members of the public have free access to the construction site. At the current stage of construction, the internal walls of the new development have been complete (sic) and all that is required to be done is the internal plastering and electrical work. During the initial construction, work was carried out with the relevant demarcations in place,” he said.

He added that no height work would be conducted on the site until the ground floor structure had been completed.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the developers had submitted building plans to the city’s land use management department, but they had not been approved.

“When plans had not been submitted, notices were served and the owner prosecuted. However, due to non- compliance, papers are being prepared for the High Court,” Mayisela said.

Top Form Trading owner Jiwu Lee said through an interpreter that the development was injecting hundreds of millions of rand into the local economy, and that he had the full support of all government departments, who had welcomed his investment with “open arms”. He denied that the municipality was taking legal action against the firm.

Department of Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said he could not comment on the safety specialist’s observations.

“However, we can dispatch inspectors to look into the matter, and they will produce an inspection report,” he said.

