R1.6bn to be spent on new city buses

As part of efforts to enhance public transport services, the eThekwini Municipality has approved a R1 billion strategy to procure 300 midi-buses. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said, on December 11, that council took a crucial decision by approving the strategy of procuring 300 midi-buses and the setting up of their manufacturing plant in Durban.

This is a significant step forward in enhancing public transport services and stimulating economic growth in the City, he said. “This R1.6 billion investment over a four-year period is not only going to modernise public transport, but it will also revive the local manufacturing sector, promoting job creation and supporting enterprise development in the City. “The anticipated socio-economic benefits of this ground-breaking initiative include 160 permanent jobs and 363 temporary jobs that will be created during the construction phase.

But opposition parties have raised concerns about the matter. Alan Beesley of ActionSA said, “As ActionSA we are deeply concerned that the municipality wants to spend R1.6 billion to procure 300 midi buses. “With service delivery at an all time low and infrastructure collapsing these funds could be better employed, particularly with regards to the water and sanitation crisis.