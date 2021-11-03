R2 000 to fast-track farmers Covid-19 relief fund claims is a scam, says the Department of Agriculture

DURBAN - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has warned the public, especially farmers, of a Covid-19 relief fund scam which asks for R2 000 cash to fast-track claims. In a statement today, the department warned members of the public, especially farmers, of scam artists who are parading as government officials.

Their intention is to defraud unsuspecting farmers who have applied for the agricultural Covid-19 relief fund of their hard-earned cash, by promising to fast-track their applications, it said. “These faceless people are calling farmers and sending text messages requesting an amount of R2 000 as an upfront payment, promising to fast-track their Covid-19 relief-fund applications. The fraudulent text message reads: “We see that last year you have applied for Agricultural COVID-19 fund of R50 000 we want to process it fast so can you send R2 000 so we can process it before December. Capitec Bank W. WALSH Acc no: 1332654701 Branch Code 470010.”

The department appealed to all farmers to be careful of these fraudulent activities. “Farmers and members of the public must know that they do not have to pay for any government service, especially agricultural relief funding which is meant to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. The department has finalised the adjudication of all applications received from farmers and the process is now closed,” it said. Those farmers who were either successful or unsuccessful have been notified through SMSes, the department said.