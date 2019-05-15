EThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede leaves the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday where she appeared on charges including fraud and corruption yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Organisations advocating for media freedom yesterday slammed the conduct of members of the SAPS at the bail hearing of Durban mayor Zandile Gumede, saying such actions were indicative of the abuse and intimidation that members of the media were subjected to when doing their jobs. Journalists and photographers waiting outside the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Durban yesterday were prevented by the police from taking pictures of the mayor, while her supporters used bags and jackets to block their view.

Right to Know (R2K) said they condemned the actions of the police, which come shortly after they had written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on World Press Freedom Day, denouncing the abuse and intimidation of the media.

“As R2K, we continue to advocate for the freedom of the media and protection of journalists by taking stock and holding those who are in power accountable,” said R2K. The organisation said no one, including the police and those in power, should stifle the freedom to engage, participate and produce information.

“Opposition to this freedom poses a severe threat to our constitutional democracy which protects the independence of our media,” R2K said.

The organisation also called on Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to investigate the conduct of SAPS members in court yesterday for “preventing free and fair reporting”.

Kate Skinner, executive director of the SA National Editors’ Forum, described the incident as “highly problematic”.

“Open justice is critical. It’s a constitutional principle. Journalists need to be able to report on proceedings and the matters being covered are clearly in the public interest,” said Skinner.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said he was not aware of the incident: “It’s something that we will look into.”

THE MERCURY