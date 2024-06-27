R300 000 worth of jewellery stolen during a robbery in Verulam, north of Durban

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call for assistance after two men confronted a female and robbed her at knifepoint in Verulam. On arrival, the victim advised the reaction officers that she had evaluated her valuables at a jewellery store. She and her sister had then returned to their residence, Balram said.

Balram said one of the siblings was confronted by the robbers while closing her driveway gate. The suspects snatched a bag containing the jewellery and fled into a bush. "Reaction officers entered the dense vegetation and conducted an extensive search for the suspects, but no arrests were made," said Balram in a statement. Late last year, “Daily News” reported that a suspect was arrested following the robbery of a jewellery store in Cornubia/Mt Edgecombe.

According to KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo, a business robbery occurred at a mall in the Cornubia/Mt. Edgecombe area and members of KZN VIP were dispatched to reports of a robbery in progress. Naidoo said bystanders watched as approximately 10 armed suspects stormed the jewellery store. “Two suspects were dressed in tactical gear and the suspects used two VW Polos – one with reg: ND162153, a white hatchback, and the second, a VW Polo reg: ND160925, silver, sedan shape,” Naidoo said.