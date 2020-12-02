R30k bail for Durban city manager’s wife accused of corruption

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza’s wife was arrested on Tuesday on several charges for her alleged involvement in the city’s R430 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender fraud case. Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, 51, applied for bail in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she appeared to face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption and money laundering in relation to the DSW case. She was added to the case as accused number 18. Her husband, who is a co-accused along with former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in the same matter, accompanied her to court and was seated in the public gallery. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Bagcinele had “allegedly facilitated the fitting of a built-in kitchen at her mother-in-law’s house and one of the service providers implicated in the multimillion-rand solid waste tender allegedly paid R18 000 for the fitting”. The state did not oppose her bail application.

Prosecutor Hazel Siraramen asked the court to set bail at R50 000, saying that she had substantial assets and the means to pay. She said Bagcinele had surrendered her passport.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo granted bail of R30 000 on condition that Bagcinele inform the police at least 48 hours in advance if she needed to leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal and also to report to the police upon her return. She was ordered not to have any contact with anyone who works for supply chain management at the municipality.

Earlier this year, Nzuza was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption amounting to the loss of millions of rand within eThekwini Municipality on March 10.

It was alleged that DSW contracts were awarded to vendors not listed on the city’s database, and Nzuza had allegedly approved the contracts and their extension, allegedly flouting municipal regulations. He is currently out on R50 000 bail.

His wife’s arrest comes as the embattled city boss is facing a torrid time at the helm of the province’s only metro. Last week, a special exco recommended that Nzuza be granted special leave until next year following his rearrest for violating his bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to December 10.

Mercury