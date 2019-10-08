R400m to upgrade lives of city shack dwellers









Durban - More than R400million has been set aside by eThekwini Municipality to upgrade informal settlements around the city. This is according to the city’s chairperson of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Thanduxolo Sabelo, who said this project would improve the lives of shack dwellers. Sabelo was speaking yesterday at the launch of a programme that would provide relief to families whose homes were washed away during the devastating Easter weekend floods. The programme was launched at Reservoir Hills, where displaced residents received building materials to rebuild their shacks in another part of the suburb. Sabelo said they were going to put electricity, water, ablution facilities and passages between the shacks.

He said the demand for houses in the municipality never decreased but only grew as more people moved to the city in search of employment.

He said while they waited for their formal houses, they would be staying in liveable spaces.

“We’re not saying we’re upgrading the informal settlements because people are going to be staying there for long, but that the process of building homes, given the demand, is very long,” said Sabelo.

He said the plan was already in motion to build houses, they just wanted to speed up the process.

Sabelo also warned municipal employees to provide houses to people or ship out.

He said the flood relief programme would see about 2000 families being supplied with building materials.

The Mercury visited the residents in June, when 31 people were living in a tent after losing everything.

“We do apologise to the residents for taking so long to assist them,” Sabelo said.

The Mercury