This is according to the city’s chairperson of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Thanduxolo Sabelo, who said this project would improve the lives of shack dwellers.
Sabelo was speaking yesterday at the launch of a programme that would provide relief to families whose homes were washed away during the devastating Easter weekend floods.
The programme was launched at Reservoir Hills, where displaced residents received building materials to rebuild their shacks in another part of the suburb.
Sabelo said they were going to put electricity, water, ablution facilities and passages between the shacks.