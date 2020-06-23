R40m lifeline for KZN racing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Sports betting operator Hollywoodbets has thrown Gold Circle a R40million lifeline, 24 hours after the racing club lost its bid to access R230m ring-fenced funds from the sale of Clairwood racecourse, to save it from business rescue or liquidation. Last week, Gold Circle was hauled to court by leading racehorse owner and businessman Nicholas Jonsson, after it attempted to hold an urgent special general meeting via Zoom to discuss the amendment of the racing club’s constitution to allow the use of the ring-fenced funds. In court papers filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Gold Circle said it had suffered huge losses under the Covid-19 lockdown. It said the lockdown had resulted in the racing club suffering R32.8m in operating losses and stood to lose more than R30m more by the end of July. In his application to court, Jonsson attempted to have the Zoom meeting postponed as he said he felt that this was not the appropriate platform for debating and voting on whether or not the R230m from the 2012 sale of the Clairwood racecourse should be released and placed under the control of the current Gold Circle board.

He said that no plan had been released indicating how this money would be spent.

The funds from the sale of Clairwood racecourse were earmarked for use on other infrastructure expenditure, as and when it arose and at the members discretion, the court papers stated.

In his affidavit, Jonsson said the funds were not intended as a “war-chest” or a “rainy day” fund to be used for meeting operational expenses and running costs during hard times.

He said that the suggestion by the board in its correspondence, that the need for the resolution was Covid-19 or lockdown-related, was “misleading” as the bulk of the R71m trading losses the Gold Circle Group is forecast to suffer in the present financial year “was incurred well before the lockdown”.

“Ironically, the board, through the proposed unlocking of the funds, seeks to get its hands on the last remaining source of funds in the Gold Circle Group and seeks to justify its need to do so by the consequences of its own mismanagement of the funds of the group.

“If the board’s historical financial performance is any indication, those funds too will not resolve the board’s predicament and will be pilfered,” Jonsson argued in his court papers.

Jonsson instead proposed an initial draw-down of R70m that would be permitted to repay a short-term loan and to fund Gold Circle’s operating requirements until mid-October.

The remainder of the funds would remain ring-fenced and board members would have to come back to members to approve additional draw-downs.

“We realise that it is more important than ever for Gold Circle to put in place a strategic plan that will guarantee both its survival and growth.

“Together with the concerned members that I have represented throughout this process, I look forward to contributing to ensuring that Gold Circle can look forward to a sustainable future,” he said.

Despite his arguments, the court ruled in the club’s favour by dismissing the court application and the meeting went ahead.

However, after the “tumultuous” week of outspoken challenges, the motions failed narrowly to receive the 75% support required to access the funds.

Last night, Jonsson said: “I was happy to reach an agreement with Gold Circle that enabled the board to access R70m to assist with operational challenges, which had spiralled during the Covid-19 lockdown, and prevent an application for business rescue. This would have been in the interests of all stakeholders.

“However, when members voted against accessing the funding, the agreement was null and void.”

Jonsson said he believed that there was still a long way to go before all parties could come to an agreement on a solid strategic business plan that would ensure a sustainable horse-racing sector in KZN and ensure the future of Gold Circle for the benefit of all.

Chief executive of Gold Circle Michel Nairac said business rescue would have been the likely course of action had it not been for Hollywoodbets’ offer of an unsecured loan of R40m to Gold Circle.

“It would have been a tragedy for all the stakeholders if racing had to stop when the company went into business rescue.

“I am grateful to Hollywoodbets that racing will continue uninterrupted until the next Special General Meeting can be convened,” Nairac added.

Speaking on behalf of the Hollywood Sportsbook Group, Basil Thomas said it was no secret how difficult things had been for stakeholders in the horse-racing industry over the past few months.

“Severe hardship and real anxiety have been experienced by participants that extend way beyond the Gold Circle Racing Club. Grooms, trainers, jockeys, breeders, owners, tote agents, suppliers the list is endless.

“So much good work has been done to get horses back on the track. In short, it would have been a disaster if racing had once again been interrupted for an extended period,” he said.

Thomas added that the KZN Winter/Champions Season was the flagship of the national racing calendar, and that for it to not be completed would be the “unnecessary raising of the white flag”.

“We have one agenda - that is to apply our resources, financial and human, to supporting Gold Circle in its quest to return to profitability. The natural consequence of that objective, if successful, will be a stronger and sustainable future for KZN racing.”

The Mercury