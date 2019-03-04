Police and forensic unit members at a warehouse in Springfield Industrial Park, where they found a large quantity of drugs and drug-manufacturing equipment.

DURBAN - Police are hot on the heels of the suspected ringleader of a drug manufacturing syndicate that was operating a highly sophisticated drug lab out of a rented warehouse in Springfield Park. The operation by the SAPS and metro police has been hailed by Police Minister Bheki Cele, with police sources saying the raid would affect the drug trade in Durban.

It is believed the drug operation’s kingpin fled the scene when police swooped on the clandestine drug laboratory on Friday night.

The suspect is believed to have fled to Gauteng.

Four people who were found manufacturing the drugs during the raid at Springfield Park were arrested at the scene. Another three were nabbed at a house in Shepstone Place, Westville.

The operations in Springfield Park and Westville were linked and sources said that the drugs were destined for the local market.

Approximately 20kg of methaqualone (mandrax) powder was found at the house in Westville.

Police sources also revealed that at least 60000 straws of heroin were produced and sold to drug dealers a day at the laboratory.

At the warehouse, members from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit together with the eThekwini inner south cluster’s provincial drug and firearm unit arrested the two men and two women, who are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

A source close to the investigation said the police units had worked together in isolation, without telling other police units about the bust.

“In cases like this, the moment you start talking to too many units, the word can get out and the suspects would get wind of it. It was very good the way police approached this bust,” he said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the four suspects had been working on a machine producing capsules thought to contain heroin.

In a search conducted on the premises, police found thousands of kilograms of methaqualone powder, which is usually used to produce mandrax tablets.

Naidoo said police also found a tablet press machine - thought to be used for the mandrax tablets - over 60 dyes, approximately 10000 mandrax tablets, and about 40000 empty capsules.

Bags of drugs are loaded on to a police vehicle ready to be taken to a forensic laboratory for testing.





Another source - who asked not to be named - said that when they entered the building there was a pungent chemical smell. He said the police would investigate how long the operation had been taking place on the rented property, adding that “when it comes to drug labs, these people don’t stay in one place for too long”.

The estimated value of all the drugs recovered in the raid is in excess of R50million, making it one of the largest drug busts in Durban.

Naidoo said the seven suspects would be charged with the manufacture of, and dealing in, heroin and mandrax, as well as with other charges in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act.

Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole applauded the teams involved.

“The detection and take-down of such clandestine drug laboratories contributes significantly to keeping drugs away from our streets and children,” said Sitole.

Cele said: “As the SAPS, we will continue to focus on tackling this problem at its source by squeezing and closing the space for the drug manufacturers and protecting youth of our country.”

Westville Community Policing Forum chairperson Alex Gloster commended the police units on the “fantastic” work in shutting down the drug laboratories.

THE MERCURY