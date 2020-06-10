Racism claims at another leading KZN girls’ school

Durban - Former pupils have lambasted a prestigious Pietermaritzburg girls’ school for its alleged hypocrisy in supporting the global #BlackLivesMatter campaign while ignoring their complaints about racism on campus for years. Eighteen current and former pupils, including 2017 head girl Mbali Shongwe, 20, Grace Masitha, 22, and Sthokozile Zungu, 20, compiled a document titled “Wake Up St Anne’s - A record of Racism at St Anne’s” and posted it on Instagram on Monday night in reaction to the school’s public stance. In the document and interviews with The Mercury yesterday, pupils highlighted alleged incidents ranging from use of the “* and k-words” at school and remarks that girls’ hair looked like “a bird’s nest”, to probing questions from parents about BEE and how their black parents could afford fees without political connections.

My entire career is a result of the racism experiences behind the gates of St Anne’s. I had witnessed and experienced it on a smaller scale at Redhill but racism truly took on its most elite form at this KZN boarding school. #wakeupstannes pic.twitter.com/5zjCCYEbGo — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) June 9, 2020

St Anne’s is the second school in KwaZulu-Natal where racism claims have been made in the past week. Durban’s Girls’ College was the first.

Shongwe, Masitha and Zungu said they had not experienced racism at their primary schools. “We weren’t aware we were black until we went to St Anne’s,” Shongwe said.

Zungu said her “blackness” only dawned on her at St Anne’s when pupils and parents allegedly remarked “you speak so well for a black person” and questioned whether her father was a BEE beneficiary.

The women claimed they had tried for years to address the issue of alleged institutional racism at St Anne’s Diocesan College but management had fobbed off their concerns and told them to teach perpetrators of racism how to “love” instead.

Masitha said former pupils had been spurred into action last week after the school posted its support for #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram on June 2, after the killing of George Floyd in the US. “Yet they failed to recognise the plight of black pupils in their school,” Masitha said.

She alleged some “racist teachers” had “romanticised apartheid” in the classroom and used the word “* -word” despite girls complaining that it made them uncomfortable. The issue was repeatedly raised with management, but nothing was done, she said.

Zungu recalled how a teacher had allegedly complained that “I am angry at how black people are stealing our jobs the best thing about apartheid was that there would be a black person on the side of the road who would do garden work for cheap”.

She alleged there was a pattern where confident, outspoken black girls like herself would be called into the office and reprimanded for these characteristics, and told that they were disturbing the class and preventing white girls from sharing opinions. She said there were around 10 black girls and 70 white girls in her grade at the time.

She said black pupils had started a social awareness week in 2016 with a view to addressing racism, sexism and homophobia.

St Anne’s principal David Arguile said the school had issued a statement of intent regarding transformation at the school on Monday.

“Since yesterday (Monday), we have been involved in further meetings with current pupils and staff, and have reached out to a number of old girls who have posted comments. These meetings are obviously time-consuming, but are very necessary,” he said.

In the statement of intent, Arguile said transformation at schools was currently the subject of public discourse.

“St Anne’s is no exception, and is one of a number of independent and government schools where past and present pupils have used social media, in particular, to ‘call out’ each other, and their respective schools, for ongoing racial practices,” Arguile said.

“Our transformation journey is not a new one. We have sincerely attempted to be open to criticism, to be courageous in bringing about change and to eradicate injustices of which we may previously have been unaware,” he said.

“Racism is ubiquitous and to suggest that members of our community are never guilty of racist behaviour, or that implicit bias does not impact on our actions or decision-making at St Anne’s, would be naive.”

He said Floyd’s death was a “golden opportunity to accelerate” the school’s transformative journey.

