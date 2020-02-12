RAF official, bust for soliciting bribe, released on R5000 bail









A Road Accident Fund official, arrested after allegedly soliciting a bribe for a case, has been granted R5000 bail. Picture: IANS_DL_RPT, IANS Durban - A Road Accident Fund official, arrested after allegedly soliciting a bribe for a case, has been granted R5000 bail. Nobuhle Abigail Magwaza appeared in the court this week. She was arrested last week on charges of corruption. She was apprehended by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Investigation team, for soliciting and receiving a gratification.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson, Andrea Naicker said Magwaza allegedly solicited a R500 000 gratification of which she requested R50 000 to be paid in cash whilst the balance of R450 000 was to be deposited into the official’s personal account, the details of which were given to the complainant. "She solicited the bribe from the claimant so that she can fast track the processing and authorisation of a R2.7 million claim which was due to the claimant. An undercover operation was conducted by members of the Hawks Durban Serious Corruption Investigation team and the suspect was immediately arrested after she received the R50 000 in cash," Naicker said.

Magwaza, 40, is due back in court on April 3 for further investigation.

Last year, a prominent RAF lawyer was released on R80 000 bail after he was charged for fraud.

Zuko Nonxuba, from the Eastern Cape, was arrested by the Hawks at a hotel following allegations that he submitted false claims to the Department of Health to the tune of R30m.

He is believed to to have submitted these claims between 2013 and 2016. Some of his claims were related to woman who claimed to have given birth to babies that suffered severe injuries as a result of negligent hospital staff.

