Ramaphosa expected to speak at KZN ANC conference at the weekend

Durban - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the closing address at the weekend KZN provincial elective conference, amid controversy related to the party’s step aside resolution and the Phala Phala farm incident. According to sources, Ramaphosa will watch the balance of forces play out in what is expected to be a tough contestation for provincial leadership with incumbent Sihle Zikalala the leading contender. Finance MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube and uMlazi-born businessman and owner of Amazulu FC Sandile Zungu are also contesting for the regional chairperson position of the powerful and influential province.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa, who has faced criticism after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against him for allegedly covering up the theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala farm, is still expected to attend the KZN conference despite the province not being seen as a stronghold of his. Sources say Ramaphosa will get a mixed reaction at the conference but a no-show will send the wrong message to his detractors. Recently Ramaphosa has been met with a frosty reception. He was forced to abandon the national May Day rally, organised by Cosatu in Rustenburg, after angry Sibanye-Stillwater workers disrupted the proceedings and refused to allow him to speak.

He was heckled by the workers and as the mood became uglier, police were forced to intervene while Ramaphosa’s bodyguards quickly ushered him out of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium where the event was meant to take place. ANC treasurer and NEC member Paul Mashatile is expected to open the conference on Friday. Mashatile too is expected to receive a mixed reaction given that he has been the face of the controversial amendments to the step-aside resolution taken by the party’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC). Mashatile assumed this role after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was suspended and now late deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte took ill in November last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mashatile in May said the National Working Committee (NWC) had mandated the party’s Top Six to further strengthen the step-aside resolution. “The NWC requested the national officials, as mandated by the NEC, to consider and make proposals regarding any further amendments to the step-aside guidelines and procedures, including with regard to handling of any matters that arose before the decision of the special NEC,” said Mashatile. The ANC pushed for its members to step aside once they have been charged.

Story continues below Advertisement