Ramaphosa highlights BRICS' role in global cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the BRICS bloc has emerged as an important voice of the Global South and its expansion is evidence of the growing value of cooperation between the nations. Ramaphosa, speaking during the open plenary session of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday called on the member countries to demonstrate the benefits of cooperation instead of competition

“As an increasingly influential group, we must ensure the success of this expanded group,” Ramaphosa said. World Bank data reveals that the share of BRICS in global GDP grew from 18 percent in 2010 to about 26 percent in 2021; the launch of the New Development Bank (NDB). Headquartered in Shanghai, the multilateral institution had approved 105 projects in all member countries for approximately 35 billion U.S. dollars by the end of 2023 and the expansion of the bloc from January, 2024 and how many other developing countries are seeking deeper cooperation with the group. Ramaphosa said peace and security across the world requires the collective will of the community of nations.

“It requires a UN Security Council (UNSC) that is representative and inclusive. “We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.” He said the UNSC does not represent the interests of the global community, and ‘therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace’.

“Just as BRICS has a vital role in shaping a new multipolar world order, so too must it use its voice to advance change,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa called on the BRICS countries to ensure their security cooperation continues to enhance mutual trust and build practical cooperation. “It should enable us to address complex security challenges, including terrorism, new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybercrime and instability in various regions.

“We meet at a time when multilateralism is under threat. We see this summit as an opportunity to harness our collective strength to build a safer, more prosperous and equitable world.” He said in an interconnected world, the challenges faced by one nation affect all nations. “Through solidarity, we seek to advance a unified effort and mutual support among nations.