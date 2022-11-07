Ramaphosa makes submissions on Phala Phala farm robbery

The three-member panel chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is probing impeachment allegations against Ramaphosa.

Magwenya in a statement said Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129g(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129d of the national assembly rule. “The President’s submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process. “President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law. President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him,” said Magwenya.

Last month, MPs submitted information to the Section 89 panel, and Ramaphosa was given until yesterday to respond to the allegations. The three-member panel was appointed by National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to assess whether Ramaphosa broke the law around the theft of US dollars on his farm in 2020. Parliament has set out a timetable for the 30 days in which the panel has to complete its work.

At the weekend, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa would meet Sunday's deadline to deliver his submission and he said the rules don't ask for a direct engagement between the president and the panel and the details will probably be made public when the panel concludes its work. The details of the robbery emerged when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa for not reporting a theft of 4$ million dollars from the farm and for trying to cover it up. Crucial crucial questions remain unanswered with Ramaphosa admitting that the robbery occurred at his farm but while he has denied wrongdoing, he has failed to answer any relevant questions about the crime

