DURBAN - In Durban, President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the keynote speakers at Cosatu’s main event. He said the rot at under-siege state-owned power utility Eskom was so deep that some people were paid money for minimal work or without submitting invoices.

Addressing a sea of red at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium, Clermont, Ramaphosa said the mess at Eskom was “huge” and they had to work hard to clean up the rot while trying to stabilise the economy of the country for the benefit of the working class.

“People used to walk into Eskom and walk out with millions without doing any work. Sometimes they were given money by Eskom without even submitting an invoice for payment. We are now working on ending that rot,” Ramaphosa said.

Cosatu had expressed concern over the pending unbundling of the entity into three parts, fearing that it would open the doors for a much-feared privatisation process.

Ramaphosa said the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture would lead to the arrests of implicated individuals.

He used the rally, which was attended by more than 15000 workers and senior members of the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP, to plead with workers to vote for the ruling party as it was the only party that cared for workers. He said that once returned to power, the ANC would ensure that workers’ interests came first at all times. He said workers’ faith in them would not be overtaken by greed.

Ramaphosa expressed concern that there were still huge wage gaps in the workplace and that women were still often being paid less than their male counterparts for doing the same job.

General secretary of the SACP Blade Nzimande told the rally that workers should vote for the ANC on Wednesday.

Speaking in Alexandra, Johannesburg, EFF leader Julius Malema told voters to punish the ruling party in the elections if they wanted to see improvements in service delivery.

Last month, Alexandra residents took to the streets as they protested against poor service delivery, and people who were illegally invading their land and building houses and shacks.

Malema slammed the violent protests, which the ANC was accused of having orchestrated.

“You must stop burning tyres and closing roads. On May8, you must go there and put a cross and (David) Makhura will be gone.

“You have been burning tyres and till today no one has gone out. The real change is your secret weapon,” Malema said.

Malema said Alexandra was a reflection of how black South Africans were abandoned by the ANC-led government.

“If you want to know what black people are subjected to all over the country, you must come to Alexandra. If you want to know what the ANC has done in the past 25 years, come to Alexandra,” he said.

In the Western Cape, DA leader Mmusi Maimane assured more than 2000 supporters that the party wanted to establish a provincial police service and rail system.

Maimane addressed his party supporters at the Cape Town Hillsong Church, joined by the Western Cape premier candidate, Alan Winde.

The party said if voted into power in the 2019 general elections next week, it would take over the collapsing railway system.

“We need the best transport system in this country. We are sick and tired of trains breaking down, we are tired of arriving at work late because a train was burnt.

“We must ensure that a provincial rail system comes in here and more of our people can get to work on time,” said Maimane.

