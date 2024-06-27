Ramaphosa mourns death of SANDF soldiers in DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that he is deeply saddened by the death of two soldiers and injuries sustained by 20 others in a mortar attack on their base in Sake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “I offer my deep condolences to the families of the fallen troops as well as their commanders and colleagues. My thoughts are also with the SANDF members who are recovering from their injuries,” added the president in a statement.

Ramaphosa further assured the bereaved families and the injured troops that the SANDF will take the utmost care to provide the necessary logistical and psychosocial support to all those affected. “As we mourn the deaths and casualties inflicted on our soldiers, we value and are humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the cause of peace and stability in our region, and they shall not be forgotten,” said President Ramaphosa. In total, six SANDF have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since deployed there.