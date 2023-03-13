Ramaphosa navigates a tough KZN as he kicks off his 2024 election campaign

Durban - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his 2024 election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal and apologised to people for the damaging effects of load shedding. KZN is one of the provinces where an internal poll suggested that the party could lose the elections. Ramaphosa’s visit was seen as either him listening to the internal research or going all out to keep the province away from the IFP.

Ramaphosa faced a blockade of burning tyres in KwaDambuza, Pietermaritzburg, yesterday, but by the time he left the Sakhumuzi community, an area known for its volatility, he had locals singing his praises after a pit stop that formed part of his campaign trail. Coming just days after the ANC lost a ward in Msunduzi Municipality, which saw the ruling party’s control of the council shrinking, there were traces of dissatisfaction from some locals who blamed local government for a range of problems, including water and power shortages. “What is he going to do for us because we have heard these promises before,” said one protester, who helped start the fire for the blockade.

At the local hall, those who gathered told the president of their frustration at living in shacks in KwaDambuza and not enjoying access to facilities such as libraries or clinics, contending that, despite living in the area that is home to Struggle stalwart Harry Gwala, they felt like a forgotten community. Delisile Mkhize, from KwaDambuza, spoke of the anguish of living in a crime-infested area with little help from the police. “The fact is that we live under very difficult circumstances here without proper houses and clinics, and are at the mercy of criminals. Many wards enjoy one form of development or other except us,” said the resident. Ramaphosa told the gathering that the ANC was working towards solving the problem of power supply, citing the recent appointment of an electricity minister as an illustration of the commitment. He promised to return for a doorto-door visit.

Later, while addressing a gathering of religious, business and traditional leaders, the ANC president admitted corruption was denting the ANC’s image in the eyes of the public and it needed to be gotten rid off. “We must address rampant corruption within our ranks and not allow any space to those that seek to enrich themselves by looting the public purse,” he told a gathering at city hall. He said he was encouraged by the level of focus shown by all levels of leadership within the ruling party in KZN, citing how pre-conference tensions had been dealt with, and there were now signs of focus on winning the elections.

He promised further engagement, mainly with traditional leaders, welcoming the proposal of co-opting them into ANC leadership structures. The ANC president also committed to doing away with red tape, admitting that it was hurting business growth all over the country. Last week, ANC NEC member and newly appointed Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said the party had less than 15 months to regain the confidence of voters or it would face annihilation in next year’s election.

Kodwa, speaking to ANC members in eThekwini who had gathered for the party’s regional general council, said the party’s internal survey had predicted that the party could lose control of six provinces, including KZN. University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Siyabonga Ntombela said the performance of the ANC in by-elections in recent times was a cause for concern. “No doubt, many within the ANC would be worried over what is happening in wards which are now going to the opposition,” said Ntombela.